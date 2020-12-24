AVN 88.57 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.01%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.51%)
DGKC 110.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.09%)
EFERT 63.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.14%)
EPCL 48.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 20.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 16.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.62%)
HASCOL 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HBL 134.64 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.1%)
HUBC 78.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)
HUMNL 5.31 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.76%)
JSCL 28.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 26.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
KEL 3.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 41.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.86%)
OGDC 103.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.2%)
PAEL 37.96 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.48%)
PIBTL 12.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
PIOC 96.40 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.42%)
POWER 9.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.54%)
PPL 89.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.19%)
PSO 218.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.31%)
SNGP 43.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.2%)
TRG 73.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.16%)
UNITY 26.78 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Hong Kong stocks open flat

  • The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.23 points to 26,342.87.
AFP 24 Dec 2020

HONG KONG: Hong Kong stocks began Thursday barely moved, with hopes for an imminent Brexit deal offset by a plunge in Alibaba after Chinese regulators launched a probe into it for "suspected monopolistic practices".

The Hang Seng Index inched down 0.23 points to 26,342.87.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index was also flat, dipping 0.13 points to 3,382.19, while the Shenzhen Composite Index on China's second exchange eased 0.14 percent, or 3.19 points, to 2,278.05.

Hong Kong stocks Alibaba Hang Seng Index Shenzhen Composite Index China's second exchange rose benchmark Shanghai Composite Index

Hong Kong stocks open flat

Trump vetoes sweeping US defence bill

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL

Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad

‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’

Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan

A.H. Chhapra laid to rest

Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters