ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has been convened today (Thurs-day) to take up as many as nine agenda items of different ministries, including the twice-deferred Karachi Transformation Plan. The ECC meeting to be presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh would consider the Cabinet Division’s proposal for reallocation of lapsed funds through supplementary/technical supplementary grant under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP). The meeting would also take up the proposal of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training’s proposal for approval of the Technical Supplementary Grant in favour of the Higher Education Commission for "Prime Minister's Fee Reimbursement Scheme for Less Developed Areas”.

The Ministry of Housing and Works has also forwarded its proposal for allocation of funds amounting to Rs500 million through technical supplementary grant under Demand No 76 other expenditure of Housing and Works Division for the current fiscal year 2020-21 in respect of the Prime Minister's Low Cost Housing Scheme.

The ECC would take up a proposal of the Ministry of Industries and Production with respect to uninterrupted supply of oxygen gas and oxygen cryogenic tanks in the country for medical purposes and planning, development and special initiative of the Karachi Transformation Plan.

The ECC would also consider the Petroleum Division’s proposal for repayment of the GHPL loans and future funding requirements for expenditure in relations to the ISGSL, gas import and infrastructure projects from the GIDC and shelving the LPG Air Mix Projects by the Sui companies.

The meeting would take up a proposal of the Ministry of Water Resources with respect to the WAPDA's debt of US $500 million Eurobond Issuance to meet foreign financing needs of Mohmand and Diamer Bhasha Dam projects and the Ministry of Maritime’s proposal for amendment in the master plan for the establishment of new terminals on the BOT basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020