AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

Zaheer Abbasi Updated 24 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has been convened today (Thurs-day) to take up as many as nine agenda items of different ministries, including the twice-deferred Karachi Transformation Plan. The ECC meeting to be presided over by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh would consider the Cabinet Division’s proposal for reallocation of lapsed funds through supplementary/technical supplementary grant under the Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP). The meeting would also take up the proposal of the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training’s proposal for approval of the Technical Supplementary Grant in favour of the Higher Education Commission for "Prime Minister's Fee Reimbursement Scheme for Less Developed Areas”.

The Ministry of Housing and Works has also forwarded its proposal for allocation of funds amounting to Rs500 million through technical supplementary grant under Demand No 76 other expenditure of Housing and Works Division for the current fiscal year 2020-21 in respect of the Prime Minister's Low Cost Housing Scheme.

The ECC would take up a proposal of the Ministry of Industries and Production with respect to uninterrupted supply of oxygen gas and oxygen cryogenic tanks in the country for medical purposes and planning, development and special initiative of the Karachi Transformation Plan.

The ECC would also consider the Petroleum Division’s proposal for repayment of the GHPL loans and future funding requirements for expenditure in relations to the ISGSL, gas import and infrastructure projects from the GIDC and shelving the LPG Air Mix Projects by the Sui companies.

The meeting would take up a proposal of the Ministry of Water Resources with respect to the WAPDA's debt of US $500 million Eurobond Issuance to meet foreign financing needs of Mohmand and Diamer Bhasha Dam projects and the Ministry of Maritime’s proposal for amendment in the master plan for the establishment of new terminals on the BOT basis.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL

Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India

Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad

‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’

Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan

A.H. Chhapra laid to rest

Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares

PSX performed well despite hard times: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.