AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business

Taxpayers asked to provide certificate on plain paper

Recorder Report Updated 24 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has asked taxpayers to provide a certificate on plain paper that total profit on debt received during the tax year from all investments has not exceeded Rs 500,000 for paying lower rate of 10 percent tax.

In this regard, the FBR has issued income tax circular number 7 of 2020 here on Wednesday.

According to the circular, the general rate of tax deduction on profit on debt under section 151 of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 is 15% of the profit. However, proviso to the Division IA of the Part III of the First Schedule to the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001, provides that tax rate shall be 10% in cases where the taxpayer furnishes a certificate to the payer of the profit on debt that during the tax year, total yield or profit payable in his case shall remain at Rupees 500,000/- or less.

Queries have been received regarding nature or format of the above referred certificate. It is clarified that the required certificate is to be furnished by the recipient of the profit on debt to the payer of such profit to the effect that total profit on debt received/receivable during the tax year from all investments in his case shall not exceed Rs. 500,000/-. The requisite certificate can be submitted on plain paper, FBR added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Taxpayers asked to provide certificate on plain paper

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL

Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad

‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’

Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan

A.H. Chhapra laid to rest

Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares

PSX performed well despite hard times: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.