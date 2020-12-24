PARTLY FACETIOUS: The First Uncle and the First Daughter

“Hurry they say in our part of the world makes bad curry.”

“I have it on good authority that while the former First Daughter is trying to develop a taste for pizza like daddy she prefers curry; the First Uncle in contrast has always liked Italian food though the higher priced version not pizza and…”

“The First Uncle is out of the picture these days so my question is: is the Maulana on the same page as Maryam Nawaz with respect to curry?”

“Absolutely they both prefer curry over other foods and granted they are as different in demeanor as…as night from day yet as they say, politics makes strange bed fellows….”

“Hmmm and what about the Bhutto-Zardaris (BZs)?”

“I am not sure what they like to eat but in terms of dress they follow The Khan model - wear local clothes especially when in the country. The Khan and the BZs were all educated abroad you know so they have sown their wild oats in terms of food and dress already - Maryam Nawaz and the Maulana on the other hand were not exposed to foreign educational institutions though they have traveled abroad extensively….”

“At state expense and the Kashmir committee…”

“I am not going to respond to that anyway their travels opened their gastronomic horizons but not dramatically…. how do you think Nawaz Sharif developed a taste for pizza? Not in Gwalmandi Lahore or the Butt eatery where Maryam recently ate or…”

“Don’t be facetious anyway I would like Maryam Nawaz to be on the same page as the Maulana in terms of dress…. wearing expensive shawls and coats made in foreign countries doesn’t do for a leader – the people have to see that she is one of them and that means wearing national stuff….”

“Rajkumari….”

“Even the British royal family supports British brands.”

“Hmmm; what about shoes and handbags?”

“Excuse me but enough is enough! You seriously cannot think she will wear Bata or Service, or a local handbag, besides the poor don’t really look at shoes or handbags in this country.”

“Nawaz Sharif when he is in the country wears local – sweaters and waistcoats but when he is outside he wears suits and he does enjoy wearing them….”

“I wonder if he is allowed to wear suits in jail?”

“Don’t be silly….”

“I propose an amendment to the jail rules – class B or A should be allowed to wear suits and ties and…”

“Unlikely with Chauhan as the minister for jails – a man who I have never seen in a suit…”

“Don’t be facetious.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020