AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob dual carriageway: ‘Major work could not be started due to unavailability of funds’

Tahir Amin Updated 24 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The contractor could not be mobilised on Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob dual carriageway—major component of western route under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) till the mobilization of Chinese Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC).

This was stated by the National Highways Authority (NHA) member West Zone Shahid Ihsanullah, while addressing an e-katchehri through the authority’ Facebook page.

The Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob section of N-50 was approved by the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council around over three years ago.

Despite a significant delay, major work on the project could not be started due to the unavailability of funds.

The dualisation of Quetta-Chaman-Karachi (N-250) road would be taken on Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode and the construction work on the project is expected to resume in the first quarter of 2021, the NHA official added.

He said that the government was in process of mobilizing consultant who would carry out financial viability of the project after which the project would be initiated in the first quarter of 2021.

A number of questions were raised during the e-katchehry while observing that accidents are common on this road and needs urgent attention of the government. Ihsanullah further said that only five toll are operational in Balochistan, while 13 are non-operational.

He said that the NHA collects around Rs36 billion which is totally allocated for maintenance.

He appealed to the public to pay toll tax for improving road condition.

He rejected the notion that roads condition in Balochistan is the main cause of accidents, while saying that speeding was the major cause of too many accidents.

Member NHA further said that NHA has a total network of 13,500 km across the country which carries around 80 percent of load capacity.

He further said that NHA has a network of around 3700 km in Balochistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Dera Ismail Khan-Zhob dual carriageway: ‘Major work could not be started due to unavailability of funds’

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL

Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad

‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’

Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan

A.H. Chhapra laid to rest

Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares

PSX performed well despite hard times: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.