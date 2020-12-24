Punjab reports 653 fresh corona cases, 44 deaths

LAHORE: Out of 15,214 Covid-19 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours, as many as 653 fresh corona cases and 44 more deaths reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 133,179 and the death toll to 3,732 which is the highest in the country.

With recovery of 1002 more people during this period, the total recoveries from the infection, has reached to 121,112 across the province. On the other hand, Pakistan’s total recoveries from the coronavirus have risen to 415,352 after 4,415 more people recovered. As many as 2,419 virus patients are in critical condition.

Further, the government is stated to be in contact with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers and also reviewing all developments concerning the coronavirus, including data from phase 3 clinical trials currently ongoing in Pakistan.

Sources claimed that the condition of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who is in self isolation after testing positive of coronavirus is much better. The CM is disposing official matters from home, the sources said.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing paid rich tribute to staff and faculty members rendering services at different public sector hospitals. She said, “In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, we are making all out efforts to improve healthcare services. The government has provided maximum possible resources for healthcare improvement. We are trying to improve our indicators relation to infant and child mortality. After the setting up of university, new colleges shall be set up in Punjab. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the journey to progress shall continue.”

