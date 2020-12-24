AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Punjab reports 653 fresh corona cases, 44 deaths

Recorder Report Updated 24 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Out of 15,214 Covid-19 tests conducted across the province in the last 24 hours, as many as 653 fresh corona cases and 44 more deaths reported taking the provincial tally of cases to 133,179 and the death toll to 3,732 which is the highest in the country.

With recovery of 1002 more people during this period, the total recoveries from the infection, has reached to 121,112 across the province. On the other hand, Pakistan’s total recoveries from the coronavirus have risen to 415,352 after 4,415 more people recovered. As many as 2,419 virus patients are in critical condition.

Further, the government is stated to be in contact with leading Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers and also reviewing all developments concerning the coronavirus, including data from phase 3 clinical trials currently ongoing in Pakistan.

Sources claimed that the condition of Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar who is in self isolation after testing positive of coronavirus is much better. The CM is disposing official matters from home, the sources said.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing paid rich tribute to staff and faculty members rendering services at different public sector hospitals. She said, “In accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, we are making all out efforts to improve healthcare services. The government has provided maximum possible resources for healthcare improvement. We are trying to improve our indicators relation to infant and child mortality. After the setting up of university, new colleges shall be set up in Punjab. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan the journey to progress shall continue.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

Punjab reports 653 fresh corona cases, 44 deaths

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL

Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad

‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’

Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan

A.H. Chhapra laid to rest

Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares

PSX performed well despite hard times: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.