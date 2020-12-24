AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
US MIDDAY: Gold prices jump

Reuters Updated 24 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: Gold prices jumped as much as 1% on Wednesday, bolstered by a weaker dollar, while investors kept hopes pinned on a US stimulus package even after President Donald Trump threatened to not sign the relief bill.

Spot gold was up 0.8% at $1,873.71 per ounce by 12:15 p.m. EST (1715 GMT), while US gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,878.20 per ounce.

“The economic data just cements the belief that the economy is slowing down and that should help the negotiations with stimulus ... it’s going to be extremely likely that some type of stimulus deal will still get done,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

“The slightly weaker dollar has provided a move higher for gold,” Moya said, adding the stimulus deal and positive developments on the Brexit front are needed to further cement gold’s bullish case.

Raising gold’s allure for holders of other currencies, the dollar index dropped 0.4%, while investors also expected further declines in 2021.

Bullion, considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement, has risen more than 23% this year, benefiting from massive stimulus unleashed globally.

Alarm about a highly infectious coronavirus variant prompted a wave of travel bans, highlighting concerns over an economic recovery after the pandemic.

Silver rose 2% to $25.63 an ounce. Platinum gained 1.5% to $1,016.83 and palladium was up by 0.7% at $2,330.95.

Trump threatened on Tuesday to not sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill, seen as a lifeline for the nation’s pandemic-battered economy saying the amount in the stimulus checks should be increased.

“Even if Donald Trump declines to sign the bill, it is widely expected that Biden will make it pass and therefore we do not see any downside to gold at the moment,” Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah said.

The number of Americans filing first-time claims for unemployment benefits remained elevated but posted an unexpected fall last week.

