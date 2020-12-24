Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Updated 24 Dec 2020
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 74.80 76.40 74.40 76.05 12:25 - 1.23 11014 74.82
Dec 23
May'21 75.27 77.00 75.06 76.61 12:25 - 1.18 3478 75.43
Dec 23
Jul'21 75.87 77.58 75.66 77.15 12:25 - 1.16 1516 75.99
Dec 23
=================================================================================
Comments are closed on this story.