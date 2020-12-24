AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
China’s gasoline exports off peak, LNG imports at record high

Reuters Updated 24 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: China’s gasoline exports in November retreated from record highs, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports hit a fresh peak on rising demand at the start of the heating season, data showed on Wednesday.

November gasoline exports fell 31.6% from a year earlier to 1.26 million tonnes, off October’s record 1.91 million tonnes, according to China’s General Administration of Customs.

China’s total refined fuel exports fell by nearly a third in November from a year earlier as national refiners limited sales abroad because of lacklustre gasoline margins.

Asian profits for producing diesel and jet fuel, however, rebounded on industrial use and an uptick in aviation demand respectively. Diesel exports in November fell 13.2% year-on-year to 1.92 million tonnes, which was also down from 2.17 million tonnes in October, customs data showed. Jet fuel exports edged higher month-on-month to 460,000 tonnes, thanks to a slight recovery in international flights and steady demand for domestic travel, though the volume was still 71.5% lower than a year earlier. LNG imports soared to a record 6.61 million tonnes in November, up 2.4% from a year earlier, data showed.—Reuters

