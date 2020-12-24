AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 24, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Raw sugar climbs

Reuters Updated 24 Dec 2020

LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE rose on Wednesday in thinly traded markets as the dollar fell, with investor risk appetite growing on expectation of an imminent post-Brexit trade deal between Britain and the European Union.

A weak dollar makes dollar-priced commodities like sugar cheaper for non-US investors.

March raw sugar rose 2.2% to 14.86 cents per lb at 1547 GMT.

Reuters reported, citing sources, that EU states have started to prepare their procedure to put in place a new trade deal with Britain from Jan. 1, indicating a deal could be imminent.

Dealers noted sugar has rebuffed negative news headlines in recent days, which indicates investors are looking to move into commodities as they expect a growth revival and inflation next year.

Data showed China’s sugar imports in November surged 115.2% year-on-year to 710,000 tonnes.

Ukrainian sugar refineries have produced 984,300 tonnes of white sugar in the production year which began on Sept. 1, the national sugar union said.

March white sugar rose 1.4% to $406.20 a tonne.

March London cocoa fell 0.6% to 1,643 pounds per tonne as sterling rallied.

A stronger pound makes sterling-priced London cocoa costlier for non-British investors.

March New York cocoa rose 0.8% to $2,489 a tonne.

March arabica coffee rose 0.2% to $1.2640 per lb, heading for a third consecutive week of gains.

March robusta coffee slipped 0.4% to $1,374 a tonne.—Reuters

Raw sugar climbs

PM announces health insurance cards, NPH scheme for police

FBR tells power, gas utilities: Concessionary tariff only for those listed on ATL

Tax arbitration case: Cairn Energy wins over $1.2bn from India

ECC to take up mega Karachi plan, other items today

Deputy Senate chairman cannot use his post for personal gains: Shehzad

‘Secret ballot’ or ‘open ballot’ for Senate election: SC urged to give ‘opinion’

Due payments to IPPs: Govt shares no concrete plan

A.H. Chhapra laid to rest

Rs35.4bn raised via IPOs and Right Shares

PSX performed well despite hard times: SECP chief

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.