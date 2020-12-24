AVN 91.97 Increased By ▲ 3.41 (3.85%)
BOP 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
CHCC 147.45 Increased By ▲ 11.95 (8.82%)
DCL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.08%)
DGKC 114.49 Increased By ▲ 4.49 (4.08%)
EFERT 63.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.16%)
EPCL 48.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.88%)
FCCL 21.65 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (4.59%)
FFL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (5.78%)
HASCOL 14.79 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (2.71%)
HBL 135.30 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.59%)
HUBC 78.54 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.42%)
HUMNL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (4.93%)
JSCL 29.80 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (4.2%)
KAPCO 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.45%)
KEL 3.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.52 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.11%)
MLCF 43.51 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (7.06%)
OGDC 105.49 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (2.43%)
PAEL 38.51 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (1.93%)
PIBTL 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.26%)
PIOC 101.90 Increased By ▲ 5.90 (6.15%)
POWER 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.98%)
PPL 91.20 Increased By ▲ 1.82 (2.04%)
PSO 217.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.19 (-1%)
SNGP 44.15 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.38%)
STPL 20.95 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.71%)
TRG 78.00 Increased By ▲ 4.70 (6.41%)
UNITY 28.65 Increased By ▲ 1.88 (7.02%)
WTL 1.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,585 Increased By ▲ 58.42 (1.29%)
BR30 22,986 Increased By ▲ 362.6 (1.6%)
KSE100 43,539 Increased By ▲ 451.24 (1.05%)
KSE30 18,159 Increased By ▲ 219.87 (1.23%)
Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

Recorder Report Updated 24 Dec 2020

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Wednesday (December 23, 2020).

=====================================
CURRENCY            SELLING    BUYING
=====================================
USD                  162.71    158.99
GBP                  217.98    212.97
EUR                  198.26    193.72
JPY                  1.5721    1.5360
SAR                   43.41     42.33
AED                   44.31     43.27
=====================================

