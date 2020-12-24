Markets
Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)
Updated 24 Dec 2020
KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Wednesday (December 23, 2020).
=====================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=====================================
USD 162.71 158.99
GBP 217.98 212.97
EUR 198.26 193.72
JPY 1.5721 1.5360
SAR 43.41 42.33
AED 44.31 43.27
=====================================
