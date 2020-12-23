Markets
Pound jumps above $1.35 as Brexit deal said to be in sight
- The pound which had earlier firmed on the lifting of a French border blockage extended gains to trade up 1%.
- Euro zone government bond yields rose after the report with Germany's 10-year yield up 5 bps.
23 Dec 2020
LONDON: Sterling extended gains on Wednesday, rising above $1.35, after Reuters reported the EU was preparing for the provisional application of a UK trade deal and member states had been informed of a meeting on Thursday should a deal be finalised.
A Brexit deal is in sight, the Sun newspaper reported.
The pound which had earlier firmed on the lifting of a French border blockage extended gains to trade up 1% by 1415 GMT at $1.3503. Against the euro, the pound jumped 0.8% at 90.27 pence.
Euro zone government bond yields rose after the report with Germany's 10-year yield up 5 bps while a pan-European equity index hit a session high, up nearly 1%.
Govt files reference in SC seeking guidance on open ballot for Senate polls
Pound jumps above $1.35 as Brexit deal said to be in sight
Pakistan's new economic security policy aiming to connect Central Asia requires peace in Afghanistan: Moeed
PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police
U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan
DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK
Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000
Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers
Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla
SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing
Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday
Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments