AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China's November gasoline exports off peak, LNG imports at record high

  • November gasoline exports fell 31.6% from a year earlier to 1.26 million tonnes, off October's record 1.91 million tonnes.
  • Diesel exports in November fell 13.2% year-on-year to 1.92 million tonnes, which was also down from 2.17 million tonnes in October.
Reuters Updated 23 Dec 2020

SINGAPORE: China's gasoline exports in November retreated from record highs, while liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports hit a fresh peak on rising demand at the start of the heating season, data showed on Wednesday.

November gasoline exports fell 31.6% from a year earlier to 1.26 million tonnes, off October's record 1.91 million tonnes, according to China's General Administration of Customs.

China's total refined fuel exports fell by nearly a third in November from a year earlier as national refiners limited sales abroad because of lacklustre gasoline margins.

Asian profits for producing diesel and jet fuel, however, rebounded on industrial use and an uptick in aviation demand respectively.

Diesel exports in November fell 13.2% year-on-year to 1.92 million tonnes, which was also down from 2.17 million tonnes in October, customs data showed.

Jet fuel exports edged higher month-on-month to 460,000 tonnes, thanks to a slight recovery in international flights and steady demand for domestic travel, though the volume was still 71.5% lower than a year earlier.

China's fuel exports should rise in December after the government issued new quotas, including the first permits for top private refiner Zhejiang Petrochemical Corp and a rare allotment to state defense conglomerate Norinco.

LNG imports soared to a record 6.61 million tonnes in November, up 2.4% from a year earlier, data showed.

Demand for the fuel typically surges from November with the start of the heating season, while China's continued push to replace coal with gas amid a rapidly recovering economy is set to lift China's LNG imports in December to new highs.

gasoline exports LNG imports

China's November gasoline exports off peak, LNG imports at record high

Pakistan's new economic security policy aiming to connect Central Asia requires peace in Afghanistan: Moeed

PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police

U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters