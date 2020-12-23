Pakistan
Gold prices decrease Rs.200 to Rs112,250 per tola
- The price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 172 and was sold at Rs.96,493.
23 Dec 2020
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold on Wednesday witnessed decrease of Rs.200 and was traded at Rs.112,250 against its sale at Rs. 112,450 the previous day.
Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 172 and was sold at Rs.96,493 compared to Rs. 96,665 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 88,452.
The price of per tola silver decreased by Rs.30 and was trade at Rs.1260 against its sale at Rs.1290 whereas that of ten gram silver also declined by Rs.25.72 and was soled at Rs.1080.24 against its sale at Rs.1105.96.
The gold price in the in international market decreased by $7 to $1866 compared to its sale at $.1873, the association added.
Govt files reference in SC seeking guidance on open ballot for Senate polls
Gold prices decrease Rs.200 to Rs112,250 per tola
Pakistan's new economic security policy aiming to connect Central Asia requires peace in Afghanistan: Moeed
PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police
U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan
DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK
Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000
Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers
Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla
SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing
Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday
Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments