AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Rupee gains 13 paisas against US dollar

  • The buying and selling rates of dollar were recorded at Rs160.4 and Rs161.2 respectively.
APP 23 Dec 2020

ISLAMABAD: The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 13 paisas against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Wednesday and closed at Rs160.54 as compared to the previous day's closing of 160.67.

Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs160.4 and Rs161.2 respectively.

In interbank trading, the price of euro depreciated by 60 paisas and closed at Rs195.54 against the last day’s trading of Rs 196.14, State Bank of Pakistan reported.

The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs1.55, whereas a decrease of 47 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs215.31 as compared to its last closing of Rs 215.78.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 04 paisa each to close at Rs 43.70 and Rs 42.78 respectively.

Dollar Rupee

Rupee gains 13 paisas against US dollar

Pakistan's new economic security policy aiming to connect Central Asia requires peace in Afghanistan: Moeed

PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police

U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters