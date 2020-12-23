AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.22%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.10 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.25%)
EPCL 48.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-1.58%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 134.50 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.11%)
HUBC 78.21 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (0.54%)
HUMNL 5.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-6.06%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.12%)
KEL 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.72%)
MLCF 40.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 102.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-1.76%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.44%)
PPL 89.38 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.13%)
PSO 219.22 Increased By ▲ 2.57 (1.19%)
SNGP 43.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.8%)
STPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-4.72%)
TRG 73.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-2.89%)
UNITY 26.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-3.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,527 Increased By ▲ 33.9 (0.75%)
BR30 22,623 Increased By ▲ 219.73 (0.98%)
KSE100 43,088 Increased By ▲ 198.59 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,939 Increased By ▲ 103.69 (0.58%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gold gains as dollar dented by Trump threat to stimulus bill

  • No real resistance until $1,900 for gold – analyst.
  • Trump threatens not to sign US stimulus deal.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

Gold prices gained some ground on Wednesday after President Donald Trump threatened not to sign the US pandemic relief bill, triggering a drop in the dollar.

Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,865.65 per ounce by 1056 GMT, while US gold futures were steady at $1,870.90.

Bullion has climbed about 23% so far this year and is poised for its biggest annual gain since 2010 as central banks and governments globally unleashed unmatched stimulus to cushion the economic blow of the coronavirus crisis.

"The market is quite optimistic about the (US stimulus) bill getting passed eventually," said Kunal Shah, head of research at Nirmal Bang Commodities in Mumbai.

"The real trigger for gold would be (a) prolonged easing of central bank balance sheets and a continued fall in (the) dollar," Shah added

The dollar index dropped 0.3% against rival currencies after Trump's threat to not sign a coronavirus recovery bill, enhancing gold's appeal to non-US investors.

"A sense of uncertainty has been spurred after President Trump's announcement," said StoneX analyst Rhona O'Connell.

"At the first glance it looks like it has reduced the chances for growth in inflation but that has been overshadowed by the uncertainties of a delay in the stimulus, which is now a necessity for the economic recovery."

A coronavirus mutation has prompted many nations to close their doors to Britain, denting hopes of a worldwide economic revival after the pandemic.

"On the upside, there is no real resistance until $1,900, although the area around $1,875-$1,880 is likely to be the first test for any recovery attempt (for gold)," ActivTrades' chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa said in a note.

Silver rose 1.3% to $25.45 an ounce. Platinum gained 1.2% to $1,013.55 and palladium XPD= was up by 0.4% at$2,323.77.

Gold Bullion Prices Gold Prices

Gold gains as dollar dented by Trump threat to stimulus bill

Pakistan's new economic security policy aiming to connect Central Asia requires peace in Afghanistan: Moeed

PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police

U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters