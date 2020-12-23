Iceland to sell 25pc stake in state-owned Islandsbanki: report

COPENHAGEN: Iceland plans to sell 25% of Islandsbanki to raise at least $250 million next year in a domestic listing of the state-owned bank, media outlet Kjarninn reported on Wednesday.

Finance Minister Bjarni Benediktsson, in a memorandum published on Tuesday, valued Islandsbanki at between 130 billion Icelandic crowns ($1 billion) and 140 billion crowns, Kjarninn said.

It was one of the three banks that collapsed within a few days of each other in 2008, prompting a state takeover which resulted in restructuring existing banks or creating new ones.

Following the sale, which will take at least five months to complete, Iceland may list a majority or its entire remaining stake in Islandsbanki, Kjarninn cited the memo as saying.

Islandsbanki, one of Iceland's three largest banks with a domestic market share of around a third, has 744 employees and last year posted profit after tax of 8.45 billion Icelandic crowns ($66.64 million). ($1 = 127.8200 Icelandic Crowns).