Markets
Petrobras readies sale of Brazil-Bolivia gas pipeline stake
23 Dec 2020
RIO DE JANEIRO: State-controlled Brazilian oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has started the process to sell its 51% stake in the Brazil-Bolivia gas pipeline known as Transportadora Brasileira Gasoduto BolIvia-Brasil (TBG), the producer said in a filing.
Petrobras, as the Rio de Janeiro-based company is known, is also selling its 25% stake at Transportadora Sulbrasileira de Gas S.A. (TSB), a pipeline network in southern Brazil, it said on Wednesday.
In a separate filing, Petrobras also announced the binding phase of the process to sell 26 concessions at the Potiguar basin, 23 of which are onshore fields and three in shallow waters.
