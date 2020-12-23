World
French President Macron improving after COVID diagnosis: presidency
- Macron has been has been self-isolating at Versailles, and BFM TV this week broadcast live images of him chairing a government ministerial meeting via an audiovisual link.
23 Dec 2020
PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron's health is showing signs of improvement after he tested positive for COVID-19 on Dec. 17, his office said on Wednesday.
Macron has been has been self-isolating at Versailles, and BFM TV this week broadcast live images of him chairing a government ministerial meeting via an audiovisual link.
He has said that although he will be working at a slower pace as he recovers, he will continue to tackle top-priority issues such as France's response to the COVID pandemic and Brexit.
Govt files reference in SC seeking guidance on open ballot for Senate polls
French President Macron improving after COVID diagnosis: presidency
Pakistan's new economic security policy aiming to connect Central Asia requires peace in Afghanistan: Moeed
PM announces health cards, housing facility for Islamabad police
U.S Coronavirus relief package contains $25 million for gender, democracy programs in Pakistan
DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK
Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000
Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers
Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla
SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing
Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday
Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours
Read more stories
Comments