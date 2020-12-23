AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
Court summons Achakzai over his controversial remarks about people of Punjab

  • Petitioner says the PKMAP leader had accused the people of Lahore of siding ways with British along with Hindus and Sikhs in occupying the Afghan territory
  • The court directed Achakzai to either appear in person or send his lawyer and also sought a report from the police on December 24
Fahad Zulfikar 23 Dec 2020

(Karachi) A district and sessions court in Lahore has summoned Pashtunkhwa Milli Awami Party (PKMAP) chief Mehmood Khan Achakzai over his controversial remarks about the people of Punjab, local media reported.

As per details, a petition was filed by Tanveer Rashid against Achakzai in which he contended that the PKMAP leader had accused the Punjabi people of siding ways with British along with Hindus and Sikhs in occupying the Afghan territory.

The court directed Achakzai to either appear in person or send his lawyer. The court also sought a report from the police on December 24.

On December 13, Mehmood Khan Achakzai termed the people of Lahore as slaves of the British. He made these remarks while speaking at the Pakistan Democratic Movement's power show in the presence of PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He said that the people of Punjab tried to occupy the Afghan territory together with the British. He said that all the territories were occupied by the British and the only homeland was Afghanistan which stood against the British. He alleged that Lahore supported the occupation of Afghanistan.

