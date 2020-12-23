COVID-19 vaccine will be available in Pakistan by March 2021: Dr Faisal Sultan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr Faisal Sultan has said that coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine will be available in Pakistan by March next year.

According to Radio Pakistan, the SAPM confirmed the development saying that the government is in talks with three vaccine-makers.

The vaccine will first be administered to frontline health workers and people over 60 years.

Commenting on the ongoing second wave of coronavirus, Dr Sultan said the wave is more severe than the first in Pakistan and the rest of the world.

He urged people to strictly follow coronavirus SOPs.

The cold weather might worsen the pandemic situation, Dr Sultan had warned earlier.

On Wednesday, Pakistan recorded 2,142 new cases in past 24 hours. The total number of cases has reached 462,814 and the death toll is 9,557.

More than 60 deaths are being reported daily all over the country over the past few days. Recoveries stand at 415,352.

Vaccines for the virus are being rolled out in many parts of the world including Bahrain, Canada, China, Qatar, Russia, UAE, UK and the US. The EU is set to start immunisation on December 27.