President Alvi approves reference to SC opinion over Senate elections

President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday granted approval to a reference that will be filed in the Supreme Court by the federal government under Article 186 of the Constitution.

As per the report, in the reference proposed by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government will seek an opinion of the top court about holding the upcoming Senate polls through the open ballot.

The government has also sought out guidance of the court if the issue can be decided without amending the constitution and introducing amendment in section 122 (vi) of the Election Act 2017.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-led government had earlier decided to hold early Senate polls via open vote to ensure transparency in the election.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan while talking to the media earlier said that the presidential reference will likely to be filed under Article 186 of the Constitution this week.