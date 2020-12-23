Pakistan among Top 10 countries with fastest growth in Open-Source development

Pakistan has emerged among the top 10 countries in the world showing the fastest growth in open-source development around the globe, revealed software development platform Github in its latest Octoverse 2020 report.

Pakistan has been ranked at the sixth spot showing the fastest growth in open-source software development by the Microsoft subsidiary. As per the report, the percentage growth in contributors in Pakistan since last year reached 51.5 percent, as compared to 41pc growth seen last year.

Meanwhile, Nigeria was the top country with the fastest-growth of 65.9pc followed by Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, and Egypt in showing growth of 64.5pc, 60.1pc, 59.5pc and 54.9pc respectively.

In 2020, open source contributors from the United States have dropped to 22.7%, with many coming from China (9.76pc) and India (5.2pc). And contributions are coming from a broader range of countries and regions as well, with the strongest growth in the past year from the countries and regions shown

Github projects reaching 100 million developers in 2025 as compared to the present 56 million contributors, “we project open source contributions from the United States dropping to and stabilizing at 16.4pc, with strong contributions from China (13.3pc) and India (7.9pc), and growth in South America and Africa, namely Brazil (3pc) and Nigeria (1.5pc).

Open source project creation jumped by up to 40pc year over year as people turn to open source as a way to create, learn, and connect with the community. “People are also merging pull requests faster than last year, a sign of increased collaboration. This shows us that the community is spending more time on open source projects together,” revealed the report.