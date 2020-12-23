DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

(Karachi) The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) made a historic victory against its arch rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the counting of votes for the 280 District Development Council (DDC) constituencies in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir culminated, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Gupkar alliance is a grouping of seven mainstream IIOJK-based parties including National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP). The anti-Modi alliance won more than 100 seats while the BJP could only win polls on 74 seats. The Congress has won 26 seats.

In the first-ever DDC elections after IIOJK lost its special status and was turned into a Union Territory last year, regional parties surged ahead in the region defeating Modi-led BJP with a vast majority. The BJP could only win polls in six districts while the Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has won nine of 20 districts.

Besides, the Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) are at distant third and fourth positions, respectively.

The polling for DDC elections was held in eight phases on 280 seats — 14 in each of the 20 districts of the union territory from November 28 to December 19. Approximately, 51.42 percent of the 5.7 million eligible voters exercised their right to vote.

Meanwhile, Gupkar Alliance leaders said that their candidates were not allowed to campaign and confined in security enclosures.