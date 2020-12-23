AVN 87.29 Decreased By ▼ -13.21 (-13.14%)
BOP 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 135.50 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (0.97%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 109.85 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.4%)
EFERT 63.04 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.16%)
EPCL 47.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.89%)
FCCL 20.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.24%)
FFL 16.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-3.84%)
HASCOL 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-2.46%)
HBL 134.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 78.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.66%)
HUMNL 5.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-6.6%)
JSCL 28.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.65 (-5.45%)
KAPCO 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.35%)
KEL 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.32%)
LOTCHEM 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
MLCF 40.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.25%)
OGDC 103.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.83 (-1.75%)
PAEL 37.78 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
PIBTL 12.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.4%)
PIOC 96.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.63%)
POWER 9.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.23%)
PPL 89.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-1.49%)
PSO 218.25 Increased By ▲ 1.60 (0.74%)
SNGP 43.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.73%)
STPL 20.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-4.48%)
TRG 73.13 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-3.11%)
UNITY 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-3.78%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,514 Increased By ▲ 21.48 (0.48%)
BR30 22,508 Increased By ▲ 104 (0.46%)
KSE100 43,037 Increased By ▲ 147.67 (0.34%)
KSE30 17,926 Increased By ▲ 90.29 (0.51%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

  • The anti-Modi alliance won more than 100 seats while the BJP could only win polls on 74 seats
  • Gupkar Alliance leaders said that their candidates were not allowed to campaign and confined in security enclosures
  • The polling for DDC elections was held in eight phases on 280 seats — 14 in each of the 20 districts of the union territory
Fahad Zulfikar 23 Dec 2020

(Karachi) The People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) made a historic victory against its arch rival, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as the counting of votes for the 280 District Development Council (DDC) constituencies in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir culminated, local media reported on Wednesday.

The Gupkar alliance is a grouping of seven mainstream IIOJK-based parties including National Conference and Mehbooba Mufti's People's Democratic Party (PDP). The anti-Modi alliance won more than 100 seats while the BJP could only win polls on 74 seats. The Congress has won 26 seats.

In the first-ever DDC elections after IIOJK lost its special status and was turned into a Union Territory last year, regional parties surged ahead in the region defeating Modi-led BJP with a vast majority. The BJP could only win polls in six districts while the Farooq Abdullah-led People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration has won nine of 20 districts.

Besides, the Congress and the Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party (JKAP) are at distant third and fourth positions, respectively.

The polling for DDC elections was held in eight phases on 280 seats — 14 in each of the 20 districts of the union territory from November 28 to December 19. Approximately, 51.42 percent of the 5.7 million eligible voters exercised their right to vote.

Meanwhile, Gupkar Alliance leaders said that their candidates were not allowed to campaign and confined in security enclosures.

defeat IIOJK BJP PAGD victory DDC polls anti modi alliance

DDC polls: PAGD clinches historic win against Modi-led BJP in IIOJK

Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000

Asia's capital markets to focus on vaccine in 2021, say bankers

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel

Three police shot dead, fourth wounded in central France

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters