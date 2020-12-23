AVN 88.56 Decreased By ▼ -11.94 (-11.88%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.07%)
DCL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.2%)
DGKC 110.02 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (0.56%)
EFERT 63.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.49%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.17%)
FCCL 20.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-3.24%)
HASCOL 14.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.36%)
HBL 133.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.80 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (1.3%)
HUMNL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.6%)
JSCL 28.55 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-5.62%)
KAPCO 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.37 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.46%)
MLCF 40.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.22%)
OGDC 103.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.53 (-1.46%)
PAEL 37.87 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.29%)
PIBTL 12.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.17%)
PIOC 96.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.73%)
POWER 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PPL 89.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.01%)
PSO 219.41 Increased By ▲ 2.76 (1.27%)
SNGP 43.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.14%)
STPL 20.67 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.5%)
TRG 72.39 Decreased By ▼ -3.10 (-4.11%)
UNITY 26.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-3.09%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,526 Increased By ▲ 32.76 (0.73%)
BR30 22,561 Increased By ▲ 157.27 (0.7%)
KSE100 43,105 Increased By ▲ 215.61 (0.5%)
KSE30 17,963 Increased By ▲ 127.51 (0.71%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

UK car output down 1.4% for November, Brexit deal needed

  • "Yet another decline for UK car production is of course concerning, but not nearly as concerning as the New Year nightmare facing the automotive industry if we do not get a Brexit deal that works for the sector," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

LONDON: British car production fell only slightly in November but output is down by almost a third so far in 2020 due to COVID-19 restrictions and the approach of a possible Brexit shock at the end of this month, an industry body said.

Production fell year-on-year by 1.4% last month to 106,243 vehicles but the comparison was flattered by a weak November 2019 when some plants were closed due to Brexit concerns, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders said.

Year-to-date production so far in 2020 was down 31%.

"Yet another decline for UK car production is of course concerning, but not nearly as concerning as the New Year nightmare facing the automotive industry if we do not get a Brexit deal that works for the sector," SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes said.

Even if London and Brussels strike a trade deal to avoid trade tariffs before a Dec. 31 deadline, it is almost impossible for automotive businesses to be ready, the SMMT said.

Flexible rules-of-origin thresholds for hybrid vehicles and batteries, and a phase-in period to allow supply chains to adapt would be needed as part of any agreement, as well as a 12-month grace period for supplier declarations on both sides, it said.

Brexit deal London London cocoa Brussels London copper British car production SMMT Chief Executive Mike Hawes hybrid vehicles

UK car output down 1.4% for November, Brexit deal needed

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India

Asian business confidence gains steam, pandemic still top risk

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633

Britain and France ease transport ban

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters