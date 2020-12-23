Labour Friends of Kashmir felicitates Wajid Khan on his appointment to House of Lords

(Karachi) Labour Friends of Kashmir has felicitated Mayor Wajid Khan on his appointment into the House of Lords, the second chamber of British Parliament.

The Labour Friends of Kashmir is a voluntary group that campaigns for peace and justice in Kashmir, with a specific focus on international law and human rights.

In a tweet, the group stated: We are delighted with the news that the co-founder and National Coordinator of Labour Friends of Kashmir, @WajidKhanMayor has been appointed into the House of Lords."

Wajid Khan is a British Labour Party politician. He served as a Member of the European Parliament (MEP) for the North West England European constituency from 2017 until 2019. He also served in Britain's Foreign Affairs Committee and Human Rights Committee, as well as the Arab Peninsula and South Asia delegations.

Wajid has been highlighted the importance of helping the Labour Party develop a strong policy to bring about peace in South Asia with a focus on the eradication of human rights violations.