AVN 87.25 Decreased By ▼ -13.25 (-13.18%)
BOP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 134.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.07%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.06 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.59%)
EFERT 63.12 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.29%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 16.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-3.72%)
HASCOL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.77%)
HBL 133.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
JSCL 28.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-5.95%)
KAPCO 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
MLCF 40.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.37%)
OGDC 103.58 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.19%)
PAEL 37.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.56 (-1.48%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.93%)
PIOC 96.95 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (1.52%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PPL 89.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-1.02%)
PSO 220.01 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (1.55%)
SNGP 43.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.35%)
TRG 72.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.98 (-3.95%)
UNITY 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.88%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,520 Increased By ▲ 27.19 (0.61%)
BR30 22,551 Increased By ▲ 146.83 (0.66%)
KSE100 43,085 Increased By ▲ 196.3 (0.46%)
KSE30 17,948 Increased By ▲ 112.1 (0.63%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Australia, NZ dollars seesaw on Brexit, US stimulus news

  • Data out Tuesday showed retail sales surged past all expectations in November as online discounts boosted demand for electronics and household goods.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: The Australian and New Zealand dollars seesawed on Wednesday as a report of a possible Brexit deal was offset by an unexpected roadblock to the long-awaited US stimulus package.

The Aussie had edged higher when an ITV reporter tweeted a Brexit deal could be struck on Wednesday. The cheer was muted when President Donald Trump said he wanted Congress to amend the coronavirus aid bill.

That left the Aussie a fraction firmer at $0.7529, off its recent 2-1/2 year peak of $0.7639. Chart support comes in around $0.7510 and $0.7463.

Some profit taking would be natural given the currency is ahead a solid 8% for the year, but more importantly up a massive 36% from the trough hit during the market madness of mid-March.

The kiwi dollar was flat at $0.7034, down from its recent top at $0.7170. It is up 4.5% for the year so far and almost 24% from the March low of $0.5703.

"Technically, AUD/USD and NZD/USD remain vulnerable to a short-term pullback towards $0.7310 and $0.6880, respectively - a 50% retracement of their November/December uptrend," said Elias Haddad, a senior currency strategist at CBA.

There was hopeful news on the coronavirus domestically with New South Wales reporting only 8 new cases as a lockdown in the north east of Sydney looked to be limiting the outbreak.

The lockdown is a blow to an economy which has been recovering strongly in recent months as a revival in consumer spending buoyed the jobs market.

Data out Tuesday showed retail sales surged past all expectations in November as online discounts boosted demand for electronics and household goods.

NAB economist Tapas Strickland noted average sales in the fourth quarter were running 2.7% ahead of the previous quarter, while hours worked were likely to rise by 3.25%.

"Both suggest a strong Q4 GDP print even if there is a decline associated with the unwind of Black Friday/Cyber Monday and from some impact from the Sydney virus cluster," he added.

Coronavirus Australian Dollar Brexit deal Australian and New Zealand dollars dollars ITV reporter

Australia, NZ dollars seesaw on Brexit, US stimulus news

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India

Asian business confidence gains steam, pandemic still top risk

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633

Britain and France ease transport ban

Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it 'a disgrace'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters