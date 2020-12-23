AVN 87.21 Decreased By ▼ -13.29 (-13.22%)
BOP 9.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.43%)
CHCC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.18 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (0.7%)
EFERT 63.09 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.24%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 16.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.59 (-3.54%)
HASCOL 14.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
HBL 133.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.4%)
HUBC 78.60 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.04%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
JSCL 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.75 (-5.79%)
KAPCO 26.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.64%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 40.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.32%)
OGDC 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.27%)
PAEL 37.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 12.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.32%)
PIOC 96.35 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.89%)
POWER 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.85%)
PPL 89.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-1.06%)
PSO 219.50 Increased By ▲ 2.85 (1.32%)
SNGP 43.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.46%)
STPL 20.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-3.07%)
TRG 72.60 Decreased By ▼ -2.88 (-3.82%)
UNITY 27.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.81%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,520 Increased By ▲ 27.18 (0.6%)
BR30 22,539 Increased By ▲ 135.11 (0.6%)
KSE100 43,084 Increased By ▲ 194.79 (0.45%)
KSE30 17,944 Increased By ▲ 108.19 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil falls on surprise build in US crude stocks, Trump threat to US relief spending

  • Oil fell further after Trump threatened not to sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill, saying he wants Congress to increase the amount in the stimulus checks which lawmakers approved on Monday.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

MELBOURNE: Oil fell in early trade on Wednesday after industry data showed US crude oil stocks rose last week, defying expectations for a decline, and US President Donald Trump rattled markets by threatening not to sign a long-awaited COVID-19 relief bill.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell 46 cents, or 1%, to $46.56 a barrel at 0142 GMT, while Brent crude futures dropped 46 cents, or 0.9%, to $49.62.

Both contracts fell nearly 2% on Tuesday, in a second straight session of declines, with Brent just managing to settle above $50 ahead of the release of the data from the American Petroleum Institute (API).

API reported crude inventories rose by 2.7 million barrels in the week to Dec. 18, compared with analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a decline of 3.2 million barrels.

"Rubbing salt in the oil market wounds today, oil prices lurched lower after yet another inventory build that was very much bearish to consensus," Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes said in a note.

Distillate stocks, which include diesel, heating oil and jet fuel, rose by 1 million barrels, also a surprise against expectations for a drawdown of 904,000 barrels.

However, gasoline stocks fell by 224,000 barrels, against expectations for a build of 1.2 million barrels.

Oil fell further after Trump threatened not to sign an $892 billion coronavirus relief bill, saying he wants Congress to increase the amount in the stimulus checks which lawmakers approved on Monday.

COVID-19 cases continued to surge in the United States, with more than a million new cases in just six days, and Americans were warned again to avoid travelling for Christmas, further dampening fuel demand.

"If the US goes back anywhere near the edge of the COVID-19 lockdown abyss, it could be lights out for the oil rally for at least another 4-8 weeks, not to mention a big price wipe-out," Innes said.

COVID19 Oil US West Texas Intermediate crude Axi chief market strategist Stephen Innes Distillate stocks

Oil falls on surprise build in US crude stocks, Trump threat to US relief spending

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India

Asian business confidence gains steam, pandemic still top risk

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633

Britain and France ease transport ban

Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it 'a disgrace'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters