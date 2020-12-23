Markets
Spot gold may drop to $1,845
- The third wave labelled c is roughly 76.4% the length of the first wave labelled a, as revealed by a projection analysis.
23 Dec 2020
SINGAPORE: Spot gold may break a support at $1,862 per ounce and fall to $1,845, as a bounce from $1,764.46 may have completed.
The bounce consists of three waves.
The third wave labelled c is roughly 76.4% the length of the first wave labelled a, as revealed by a projection analysis.
This relation, along with the deep drop on Monday, suggests a completion of the bounce.
Resistance is at $1,875, a break above which could lead to a gain to $1,888.
Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.
Hate speech against Pakistanis: UK media watchdog fines Arnab’s Republic TV £20,000
Spot gold may drop to $1,845
Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla
SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing
Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday
Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours
Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel
WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India
Asian business confidence gains steam, pandemic still top risk
Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday
Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633
Britain and France ease transport ban
Read more stories
Comments