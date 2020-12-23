AVN 88.30 Decreased By ▼ -12.20 (-12.14%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.30 Increased By ▲ 0.89 (0.81%)
EFERT 63.25 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.49%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.07%)
FCCL 20.81 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.29%)
FFL 16.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-3.3%)
HASCOL 14.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.91%)
HBL 133.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.34%)
HUBC 78.99 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.54%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
JSCL 28.41 Decreased By ▼ -1.84 (-6.08%)
KAPCO 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 40.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
OGDC 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.27%)
PAEL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
PIOC 96.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.26%)
POWER 9.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 89.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-1.01%)
PSO 220.19 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (1.63%)
SNGP 43.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.25%)
STPL 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.35%)
TRG 72.44 Decreased By ▼ -3.04 (-4.03%)
UNITY 26.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.82 (-2.95%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 4,524 Increased By ▲ 31.57 (0.7%)
BR30 22,567 Increased By ▲ 163.02 (0.73%)
KSE100 43,121 Increased By ▲ 231.59 (0.54%)
KSE30 17,970 Increased By ▲ 134.28 (0.75%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

'Good riddance,' China says as Germany leaves U.N. Security Council

  • Germany finishes a two-year term on the 15-member council at the end of this month and Ambassador Christoph Heusgen plans to retire after more than 40 years as a diplomat.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

Germany’s U.N. envoy, during his last scheduled U.N. Security Council meeting, appealed to China to free two detained Canadians for Christmas, prompting China’s deputy U.N. envoy to respond: “Out of the bottom of my heart: Good riddance.”

Germany finishes a two-year term on the 15-member council at the end of this month and Ambassador Christoph Heusgen plans to retire after more than 40 years as a diplomat.

“Let me end my tenure on the Security Council by appealing to my Chinese colleagues to ask Beijing for the release of Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor. Christmas is the right moment for such a gesture,” Heusgen told the council session, whose official agenda topic was Iran.

Kovrig, a former Canadian diplomat who was working as an adviser for the International Crisis Group think tank, and businessman Spavor were detained by Beijing in 2018 shortly after Canadian police picked up Huawei Technologies Co Ltd Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. warrant.

China’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Geng Shuang, accused Heusgen of abusing the Security Council to launch “malicious” attacks on other members “in an attempt to poison the working atmosphere”.

“I wish to say something out of the bottom of my heart: Good riddance, Ambassador Heusgen,” Geng said. “I am hoping that the council in your absence in the year 2021 will be in a better position to fulfil the responsibilities...for maintaining international peace and security.”

Heusgen also used the Security Council meeting to advise Russia’s deputy U.N. ambassador, Dmitry Polyanskiy, to read certain articles about Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, who said he had tricked a Russian secret agent into disclosing details of a botched plot to kill him. Russia’s FSB security service dismissed the recording as a fake.

Polyanskiy replied: “It seems he’s developed a certain dependency on the council, there’s never a meeting without criticism of Russia even if that’s not suitable for the subject matter. I hope that after Jan. 1 that Christoph’s symptoms will improve.”

China UN Germany UNSC Michael Kovrig

'Good riddance,' China says as Germany leaves U.N. Security Council

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India

Asian business confidence gains steam, pandemic still top risk

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633

Britain and France ease transport ban

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters