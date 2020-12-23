AVN 88.72 Decreased By ▼ -11.78 (-11.72%)
BOP 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
CHCC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 9.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.2%)
DGKC 110.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (0.54%)
EFERT 63.13 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.3%)
EPCL 48.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-1.17%)
FCCL 20.82 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.34%)
FFL 16.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-3.48%)
HASCOL 14.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.71%)
HBL 133.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.33%)
HUBC 78.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (1.11%)
HUMNL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.43%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -1.85 (-6.12%)
KAPCO 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.97%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.59%)
MLCF 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
OGDC 103.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-1.27%)
PAEL 37.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.35%)
PIBTL 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.09%)
PIOC 97.49 Increased By ▲ 1.99 (2.08%)
POWER 9.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.53%)
PPL 89.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-1.04%)
PSO 219.52 Increased By ▲ 2.87 (1.32%)
SNGP 43.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.48%)
STPL 20.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-3.35%)
TRG 72.41 Decreased By ▼ -3.08 (-4.08%)
UNITY 27.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-2.88%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.84%)
BR100 4,522 Increased By ▲ 29.42 (0.65%)
BR30 22,545 Increased By ▲ 141.25 (0.63%)
KSE100 43,115 Increased By ▲ 225.39 (0.53%)
KSE30 17,964 Increased By ▲ 128.11 (0.72%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Japan to ban entry of non-Japanese from UK due to coronavirus mutation

  • The government will ask people including long-term foreign residents to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return from Britain.
Reuters 23 Dec 2020

TOKYO: Japan will ban the entry of non-Japanese people from the United Kingdom from Thursday following the emergence of a highly infectious new coronavirus strain, top government spokesman said on Wednesday.

Countries across the globe shut their borders to Britain on Monday due to fears about the new strain.

"The government will take border control steps flexibly to prevent the spread of the coronavirus within the nation," Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato told a news conference.

"We request people to refrain from making short visits to the UK."

The government will ask people including long-term foreign residents to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return from Britain.

From next week, Japanese coming from Britain would be asked to submit a certificate to confirm they had tested negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of their departure.

Kato also said that the government was gathering information and analyzing the impact from the coronavirus mutation in the UK and the UK-EU trade talks on Japanese companies.

Japan Britain coronavirus case Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato

Japan to ban entry of non-Japanese from UK due to coronavirus mutation

Elon Musk says had once reached out to Apple for acquiring Tesla

SEC permits companies to raise capital through Direct Listing

Brexit trade deal between EU and UK possible on Wednesday

Pakistan reports 4,415 COVID-19 recoveries in 24 hours

Power sector PTI government's Achilles heel

WhatsApp, Google can thrive as super-apps in India

Asian business confidence gains steam, pandemic still top risk

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633

Britain and France ease transport ban

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters