AVN 99.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.78%)
BOP 9.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.11%)
CHCC 134.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.15%)
DCL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.6%)
DGKC 109.47 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 62.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.14%)
EPCL 48.80 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.06%)
FCCL 20.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.95%)
FFL 16.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.18%)
HASCOL 14.69 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
HBL 134.89 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.4%)
HUBC 77.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 30.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.1%)
KAPCO 26.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
KEL 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 40.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
OGDC 104.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.22%)
PAEL 37.82 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
PIBTL 12.88 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.08%)
PIOC 95.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.49%)
POWER 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
PPL 90.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
PSO 217.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.16%)
SNGP 43.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.2%)
STPL 21.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.94%)
TRG 75.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.16%)
UNITY 27.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.18%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,493 Decreased By ▼ -61.31 (-1.35%)
BR30 22,404 Decreased By ▼ -325.26 (-1.43%)
KSE100 42,889 Decreased By ▼ -444.65 (-1.03%)
KSE30 17,835 Decreased By ▼ -187.71 (-1.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 23, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Australia's Warner, Abbott ruled out of Boxing Day India Test

  • "While neither player has been in a specific hotspot as outlined by NSW Health, Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day Test," it said.
AFP 23 Dec 2020

SYDNEY: Star Australian batsman David Warner will miss the Boxing Day Test against India after failing to shake off the groin injury that kept him out of the opening fixture, Cricket Australia said Wednesday.

The governing body said Warner and paceman Sean Abbott had also been excluded from the Australian team's bio-secure bubble in Melbourne as a precaution due to a Covid-19 outbreak in their hometown Sydney.

"While neither player has been in a specific hotspot as outlined by NSW Health, Cricket Australia's bio-security protocols do not allow them to rejoin the squad in time for the Boxing Day Test," it said.

The second Test against India starts at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on December 26 and the teams have been training in bio-secure bubbles.

Warner and Abbott flew to Melbourne on Saturday hoping to avoid quarantine issues arising from the Sydney Covid-19 outbreak.

But the team's Covid-19 protocols prevented them from joining the squad in time for the Test, and Cricket Australia said Warner would not have recovered from in time anyway.

Warner limped out of Australia's second one-day international against the tourists last month in agony after suffering the injury.

Authorities in New South Wales state have been scrambling to contain a virus cluster that emerged in Sydney's northern beaches after a long period of no community transmission in Australia's largest city.

The cluster currently stands at just under 100, and the state government announced a second day of single-digit growth in cases Wednesday and eased lockdown restrictions for Christmas.

It remains unclear whether the outbreak will affect the third Test against India, which is due to begin in Sydney on January 7.

"I know Cricket Australia's doing everything in their power to have the Test match in Sydney but we'll know more in a couple of days," off-spinner Nathan Lyon told reporters Wednesday.

"Fingers crossed it's in Sydney, but more importantly hopefully everyone stays safe and can have a decent Christmas."

India Christmas Sydney David Warner MELBOURNE Boxing Day Test COVID lockdown Cricket Australia New South Wales state

Australia's Warner, Abbott ruled out of Boxing Day India Test

Dubai to begin inoculations with Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Wednesday

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57mn, death toll at 1,709,633

Britain and France ease transport ban

Trump rejects Covid relief bill, calling it 'a disgrace'

Biden nominates Miguel Cardona as US education secretary

NEECA offers 50 percent energy audit to CPPs free

Wholesale power market appears to be a pipedream

FBR seeks to amend asset declaration rules

Corporate sector: FBR identifies tax exemption worth Rs150 billion

Fed directs Credit Suisse to boost money laundering controls

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters