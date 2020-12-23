AVN 100.50 Increased By ▲ 4.10 (4.25%)
Hyderabad DC assures business community of resolving issues

Recorder Report 23 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: The deputy commissioner Hyderabad Fuad Ghaffar Soomro said District Administration Hyderabad would take all possible measures to resolve problems of business community and all assistant commissioners had already been issued directives in this regard.

He was presiding over a meeting of the office bearers and members of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry today.

The DC Hyderabad said business community was the back bone of country's economy. He asked the business community to cooperate with the administration in combating with Covid-19 and ensure the implementation on SOPs for Covid-19 so that together we could stop or minimize the spread of Covid-19. The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry assured the DC Hyderabad about their support in this regard.

The business community apprised the DC Hyderabad about their problems including water supply, sewarage and low pressure of gas. Additional Deputy Commissioner Qaim Akbar Nimai, Assistant Commissioners, President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Saleemuddin Qureshi, Vice President Idrees Chohan, former President of the Chamber Akram Ansari and others were also present on the occasion.

