AVM terms business community backbone of country

KARACHI: Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Abbas Ghuman has paid rich tribute to late Siraj Kassam Teli for his services and termed the business community as backbone of the country. He was speaking at an event hosted by the investors of the export processing zone in the honor of their board of directors Mustafa Hemani and Khawaja Hassan and to pay tribute to the leader of the business community late Siraj Kassam Teli for his services to the country. The event was held at Airmen Golf Club the other day.

AVM Abbas Ghuman, who is presently commanding Southern Air Command and also serving as the Airmen Golf Club president, lauded the efforts of business community for economic revival.

Commenting on the February 27, 2019 incident that made the whole nation proud, he said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) lived up to the nation and added that PAF has always done in the past and would stay committed with the nation's support and prayers.

Moreover, he said we are resilient nation and there is no example in the world what we did to root out terrorism from the country and urged the participants to value their independence besides appreciating every effort that pushes country's growth.

Earlier, Ghulam Nabi Memon CCPO Karachi informed that there were no budget allocations to police stations in the past 73 years hence police stations were being run through corruption money.

"This is the first time when the Sindh government has accepted their proposal and made budget allocation for police stations," he said.

He is of the view that criminal elements had turned into mafias due to weaknesses showed by the security agencies but when they overcame their weaknesses and showed willingness to root out such elements; they have returned the Karachi, which was sixth most dangerous cities in the world, to normal and now the city has ranked at 104 position in the list with a gain of 35 points.

CCPO Karachi said that Sindh police were now striving to get hold of sustainable peace in the city that would give the sense of security and protection to the investors but it could not be possible without the support of the business community and added that police need their support but they always wanted extra judicial action.

Meanwhile, Idress Gigi, member, Supreme Council of Export Processing Zones Authority (EPZA) said the zones, which had around 200 industrial units, contributed US$800 million in the country's exports, which could be increased threefold with governmental facilitation. For this purpose, he said that the supreme council had sent a letter to the Prime Minister Imran Khan and held a meeting with Governor Sindh and hoped that things would be improved in near future. Chief Collector Customs Saifuddin Junejo, Zahid Saeed, coordinator Sindh Industrial Liaison Committee also spoke on the occasion. A large number of businessmen from EPZA attended the event.

