Sri Lankan shares rise as industrials, materials stocks rally

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares rose for a second session to close marginally higher on Tuesday, led by a rally in industrials and materials stocks.

The benchmark stock index ended up 0.2% at 6,634.92. The index is up 8.3% for the year so far.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share Index was 939.24 million compared to 94.14 million on Monday.

Melstacorp Plc and Ceylinco Insurance Plc were the biggest boosts to the index, ending up 3.9% and 4.8%, respectively.

Foreign investors were net sellers in the equity market, offloading 272.73 million Sri Lankan rupees ($1.44 million) worth of shares, according to exchange data.

The Sri Lankan rupee was last quoted at 189 against the US dollar as of 10:45 GMT, 0.75% lower for the day compared to last session's close of 187.6, according to Refinitiv data. The currency is down 4.25% so far this year.

Equity market turnover was 5.84 billion Sri Lankan rupees, data showed.