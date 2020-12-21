Gold prices increase Rs.50 to Rs112,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat gold on Monday witnessed an increase of Rs.50 and was traded at Rs.112,500 against its sale at Rs. 112,450 the previous day.

Likewise, the price of ten gram gold also increased by Rs. 43 and was sold at Rs.96,451 compared to Rs. 96,408 while 10 gram 22 karat gold was sold at Rs. 88,413

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs. 20 and was traded at Rs. 1290 against its sale at Rs.1270 whereas ten gram silver increased by Rs. 17.14 was sold at Rs. 1105.96 against.

The gold price in the in international market decreased by $6 to $1875 compared to its sale at US $1881, the association added.