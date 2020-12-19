AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

At least 15 children killed in east Afghanistan bomb blast

AFP 19 Dec 2020

GHAZNI, (Afghanistan): At least 15 children were killed when a motorbike laden with explosives blew up near a religious gathering in eastern Afghanistan on Friday, officials said. The children had gathered at a home in Ghazni province to recite Koran verses, a regular activity on the Islamic holy day of Friday, when the blast happened.

"Unfortunately, as a result of this incident 15 people, all children, were martyred," said Wahedullah Jumazada, spokesman for the province's governor. Ghazni police confirmed the blast and that all victims were children. Twenty other people, including some children, were wounded.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian earlier said the group had gathered in Gilan district to recite the Koran. Peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government to end the country's grinding war are on pause until January. Violence has surged across the country since the talks opened in September in the Qatari capital of Doha, with the Taliban trying to get an upper hand.

Taliban and government forces have regularly clashed in Ghazni province, where the insurgents control several areas. Thirty security personnel were killed last month when a suicide car bomber struck an army base near Ghazni city, the provincial capital.

Outgoing US President Donald Trump has pushed to end America's longest war, with Washington signing a deal with the Taliban early this year committing to pulling all of its troops from the country by May 2021.

The Taliban have primarily targeted government forces in rural areas since signing the deal, in which they pledged to launch negotiations with the Afghan government.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has called for the next round of peace negotiations to be held in Kabul, saying it was inappropriate to meet in "luxurious hotels".

At least 15 children killed in east Afghanistan bomb blast

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

SPI down 0.22 percent WoW

Appointments of CEOs of PSCs: Cabinet directs SECP to finalise amendments to regulations

China urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression'

US blacklists dozens of Chinese firms

Alarming decline in cotton production

Advisers, special assistants to PM: SC rejects petition against appointments

India planning to undertake surgical strike: FO

Beware of spoilers, Taliban told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.