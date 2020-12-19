AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
Six tourist spots: CM launches Rs830 million roads infrastructure

Muhammad Saleem 19 Dec 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday laid the foundation stone of roads infrastructure improvement plan of six tourist spots under 'tourism for economic growth project' launched in collaboration with the P&D Department and the World Bank.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said roads infrastructure will be improved with a cost of Rs830 million adding that revamping of the 35km long roads will be completed in the first phase. Tourism zone is being developed in the salt range consisting of Chakwal, Khushab and Mianwali and new tourist spots are going to be introduced in Kotli Sattian, Chakwal, Jhelum, Soan Valley, Mianwali, Attock, Fort Munro and Koh-e-Suleman.

Along with it, the CM said that steps will also be taken to promote tourism in Jhelum, Multan, Bahawalpur and other areas. More projects will also be started to further promote tourism because a large potential of historic, cultural and religious tourism is available in Punjab, he said.

The CM disclosed that a programme is underway to restore Lahore Fort and other historic spots with an amount of Rs4 billion. Tourist spots will also be developed under a public-private partnership, he added.

The CM said a total of 176 rest houses have been opened to the general public through an online booking facility. The Punjab government has formulated tourism policy and a tourism authority has also been set up to promote tourism while software has been designed for online issuance and renewal of licenses of stakeholders. He stated that double-decker tourist bus service is started in Rawalpindi and the facility will be extended to Bahawalpur, DG Khan and Multan soon.

Special Assistant to PM Syed Zulfiqar Bukhari, in his video link address to the ceremony, said that Pakistan has tremendous tourism-related opportunities and these facilities are being fully exploited. Tourism and economy go hand in hand and the national economy will be strengthened due to the promotion of tourism, he added. Country Director World Bank Najy Benhassine, in his video link address, assured that the World Bank will continue its collaboration with the Punjab government for the promotion of tourism.

Tourism Advisor Asif Mehmood assured that no stone will be left unturned to develop Punjab as a tourism-hub adding that practical steps have been taken in this regard. Moreover, talking to Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri, the CM said Pakistan is passing through a critical phase of its history and the motherland demands unity. He said the foundation of a new Pakistan has been laid and there is a need to promote the passions of brotherhood, tolerance and harmony in the society.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2020

