PSM and PIA: PPP will not allow privatisation, says Nafisa

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP) secretary information Dr Nafisa Shah said the 'selected' government "wanted to start looting the national assets" such as the Pakistan Steel Mills and the Pakistan International Airlines in the garb of privatisation.

She said in both these concerns, the government has begun to sack employees. No one should have any doubt that the PPP will never let this happen, she said. The PPP is standing with the employees of both these assets, Dr Shah said. She said in a statement on Friday that the friends of Imran Khan wanted to 'gulp the national assets' and the PTI's 'selected government' was about to start the 'loot and plunder' of the national assets.

