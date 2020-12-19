Open merit admissions: KU to receive online applications till 24th

KARACHI: The online applications for the open merit admission in the master and bachelor programmes for the academic year 2021 are accepted till December 24, 2020. All details regarding admission policy, eligibility, requirements for the departments, and a number of seats could be seen in the Admission Prospectus-2021, which is available at the web portal www.uok admission.edu.pk ,the Registrar University of Karachi Professor Dr Abdul Waheed said on Friday.

He mentioned that candidates could fill in and submit admission forms with scanned copies of the required documents through the online admission portal i.e. www.uokadmission.edu.pk. The processing fee of the admission form is Rs3,000 and it could be submitted in any branch of United Bank Limited through an online generated fee voucher from the web portal.

The candidates are directed to attach a scanned copy of the fee deposit slip and all relevant documents along with an online admission form. The open merit admissions in masters programmes are offered in Applied Chemistry and Chemical Technology, Applied Physics, Arabic, Bengali, Biochemistry, Biotechnology, Botany, Chemistry, Computer Science, Economics, Economics and Finance, Education, English, Environmental Studies, Genetics, Geography, Geology, Health, Physical Education and Sports Sciences, History, International Relations, Islamic Banking and Finance, Islamic History, Islamic Learning, Library and Information Science, Marine Science, Mathematics, Microbiology, Persian, Petroleum Technology, Philosophy, Physics, Physiology, Political Science, Psychology, Public Policy, Quran and Sunnah, Sindhi, Social Work, Sociology, Space Science and Technology, Special Education, Statistics, Teacher Education, Urdu, Usool Ud Din, Women's Studies, and Zoology.

Meanwhile, open merit admissions in bachelor programmes are offered in Actuarial Sciences and Risk Management, Agriculture and Agribusiness Management, Arabic, Bengali, Biochemistry, Botany, Chemistry, Computational Mathematics, Economics, English, Financial Mathematics, Geography, Geology, Health, Physical Education and Sports Sciences, History, Islamic History, Islamic Learning, Library and Information Science, Marine Science, Mathematics, Microbiology, Persian, Philosophy, Physics, Physiology, Quran and Sunnah, Sindhi, Social Work, Sociology, Space Science and Technology, Statistics, Urdu, Usool Ud Din, Women's Studies, and Zoology.

