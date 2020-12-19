AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Gold down in New York

Reuters 19 Dec 2020

NEW YORK: Gold prices slipped on Friday after three days of gains as the dollar's rebound offset support from hopes of a US fiscal stimulus package. Spot gold was down 0.1% at $1,883.39 per ounce by 12:03 p.m. ET (1703 GMT). US gold futures fell 0.1% to $1,889.30 per ounce.

With coronavirus infections roaring back to new record highs across the United States, pressure mounted on lawmakers to deliver more relief aid in time for a crucial Friday deadline.

"Gold has attached itself entirely to the negotiations on the stimulus package. ... The market will rally if there's positive momentum towards reaching a stimulus deal, and if there's any indication of a delay gold pulls back," said Jeffrey Sica, founder of Circle Squared Alternative Investments.

"Once stimulus gets approved in its entirety I anticipate gold will rally substantially because it's a massive stimulus package."

The precious metal was still up about 2.5% for the week and on track for a third straight weekly gain.

Banking on US Federal Reserve's pledge to continue pouring cash into financial markets and keep interest rates low until the US economic recovery is secure, gold hit a peak since Nov. 16 on Thursday.

"The primary focus has been the expectations that we're going to get a stimulus deal," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.

Silver slipped 0.8% to $25.84 an ounce, platinum was down 1.2% at $1,032.28, while palladium gained 0.3% at $2,347.25.

