AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
BOP 9.46 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.94%)
CHCC 134.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.48%)
DCL 10.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
DGKC 110.67 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.76%)
EFERT 63.99 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.24%)
FFL 18.17 Increased By ▲ 1.37 (8.15%)
HASCOL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
HBL 136.44 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (2.01%)
HUBC 78.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 5.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
JSCL 29.69 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.03%)
KAPCO 27.30 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.9%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.89%)
LOTCHEM 15.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.69%)
MLCF 41.82 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (0.77%)
OGDC 109.61 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (0.34%)
PAEL 39.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.21%)
PIBTL 13.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.89%)
PIOC 96.00 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.05%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.41%)
PPL 95.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.52%)
PSO 207.51 Increased By ▲ 2.90 (1.42%)
SNGP 45.44 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.53%)
STPL 22.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.43%)
TRG 75.31 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.14%)
UNITY 28.58 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.24%)
WTL 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.82%)
BR100 4,613 Increased By ▲ 13.74 (0.3%)
BR30 23,137 Increased By ▲ 81.11 (0.35%)
KSE100 43,796 Increased By ▲ 29.63 (0.07%)
KSE30 18,289 Increased By ▲ 17.53 (0.1%)
Business Recorder Logo
Dec 19, 2020 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper pares gains

Reuters 19 Dec 2020

LONDON: Copper pulled back after breaching the $8,000 a tonne level on Friday as some investors were cautious due to a tapering off of physical demand at high prices. Copper has joined stocks and other risk assets in buoyant gains in recent weeks, lifted by optimism about global economic recovery after positive news about COVID-19 vaccines.

Warning signals are flashing, however, since the most recent extension of copper's rally has been dominated by speculators, not buying from industrial users, said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan.

"We think the market is driving higher only from financial euphoria. The industrial Chinese buyers are not buying this spike and this real time indicator has been stalling over the last two weeks," he said.

"Demand is not going along with the price, so I'm starting to be sceptical about this rally and I'm taking this upside in prices as a very good opportunity to short the market."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had gained 0.8% to $7,982 a tonne by 1655 GMT after touching $8,028, its highest since February 2013.

On the Shanghai Futures Exchange, copper leaped to a more than nine-year high of 59,500 yuan ($9,095.36) a tonne.

Both the LME and ShFE contracts are set for their seventh straight weekly gains.

Dwindling inventories have also supported copper prices. ShFE stocks dropped to their lowest since December 2011 at 74,222 tonnes on Friday.

Combined stockpiles of the metal LME, ShFE and COMEX warehouses were hovering near their lowest since December 2014 at 281,648 tonnes as of Dec. 17, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

LME inventories of lead extended their rise on Friday to the highest since Oct. 9, having jumped by 20% over the past week. LME three-month lead dipped 0.2% to $2,037 a tonne.

Chilean miner Antofagasta agreed to supply copper concentrate to smelters in China and Japan at treatment charges of $59.50 per tonne in 2021, sources said.

LME aluminium rose 0.2% to $2,057 a tonne, zinc added 0.3% to $2,864 and nickel slipped 0.1% to $17,495. Tin pulled back 0.2% to $19,960 after touching $20,245, the highest since April 2019.

Copper pares gains

Issuer rating B3: Credit profile reflects country's 'baa2' economic strength: Moody's

November textile exports up 9.27 percent YoY

SPI down 0.22 percent WoW

Appointments of CEOs of PSCs: Cabinet directs SECP to finalise amendments to regulations

China urges US to stop 'arbitrary suppression'

US blacklists dozens of Chinese firms

Alarming decline in cotton production

Advisers, special assistants to PM: SC rejects petition against appointments

India planning to undertake surgical strike: FO

Beware of spoilers, Taliban told

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.