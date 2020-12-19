CBOT corn futures rise

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade corn futures rose on Thursday on a strong weekly export report, traders said. The US Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that weekly corn export totaled 1.935 million tonnes, topping market forecasts that ranged from 800,000 tonnes to 1.6 million tonnes.

CBOT January corn futures found technical support at their 10-day moving average. The contract then rallied through its 20-day and 30-day moving averages.