KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 139,312 tonnes of cargo comprising 94,647 tonnes of import cargo and 44,665 tonnes of export cargo including NA loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 94,647 tonnes comprised of 40,613 tonnes of containerised cargo; 4,897 tonnes of DAP; 15,993 tonnes of wheat; 1,335 tonnes of soyabean; 3,420 tonnes of rock phosphate and 28,389 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 44,665 tonnes comprised of 29,950 tonnes of containerised cargo; 2,150 tonnes of barite lump; 8,435 tonnes of clinker and 4,130 tonnes of rice.

There were six ships namely X-Press Bardsey, YM Excellence, Mahavir, Bright Venture, Courageous and Union Trader carrying containers, oil tanker, fertilizer and rock phosphate respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were nine vessels viz. MOL Grandeur, Ever Dainty, Cosco Rotterdam, Nilufer Sultan, Navig8 Sirius, Glovis Maple, Jin Yun, Zhe Hai-520 and KSL Xinyang carrying containers, oil tankers, clinkers and general cargo respectively currently at the berths.

There is one ships namely Chrysanthi-S carrying wheat expected to sail on Friday.

There are four vessels viz. Northern Dedication, MSC Hina, Ince Kastamonu and Ince Anadolu carrying containers and wheat respectively due to arrive on Friday while three vessels viz. AS Sicilia, Al Mahboobah and Bhairavi carrying containers and chemical respectively are expected to arrive on Saturday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 159,185 tonnes comprising 131,521 tonnes of import cargo and 27,664 tonnes of export cargo including 2,588 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 131,521 tonnes includes 52,593 tonnes of coal; 20,325 tonnes of furnace oil; 2,677 tonnes of LPG; 7,900 tonnes of wheat; 7,478 tonnes of palm oil; 19,040 tonnes of steel coil and 21,508 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 27,664 tonnes includes 27,664 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,638 containers comprising of 1,166 containers import and 3,472 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Thursday.

There were three ships namely Shao Shang-5, Voyager-1 and NCC Najd carrying coal, furnace oil and palm oil respectively sailed out to sea on Friday morning, while three ships namely CMA CGM Madea, Spinel and Gas Arma carrying containers, steel coil and LPG respectively are expected to sail on the same day afternoon.

A total number of ten ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, steel coil, coal, wheat, petroleum gas, furnace oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty two vessels viz. Belgian Express, Maersk Jalan, The Black Smith, CL Zhuangh He, Gal Kamal, New Spirit, Genco Pyrenees, Star Sirius, Bregaglia, Popi-S, Orhan, Gas Amazon, Epic Bermuda, Glory Harvest, BW Danube, Jupiter Ace, CT Frontier, Atlantic Pride, Silver Millie, Bochem Singapore, Maritime Suzanne and FCL London carrying containers, bitumen, coal, wheat, rice, canola, LPG, mogas, palm kernel and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were seven ships viz. Maersk Jalan, Conti Courage, Belgian Express, The Black Smith, CL Zhuangh He, Star Sirius and Bochem Singapore carrying containers, bitumen, coal, canola, gas oil and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grains and Fertilizer Terminal, FOTCO Oil Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Friday.

There are two ships namely Cape Male and Maersk Jalan carrying containers respectively due to arrive on Friday while another ship namely Esperanza-N carrying containers is due to arrive on Saturday.

