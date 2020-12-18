World
Sweden registers a record 9,654 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
- Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.
18 Dec 2020
STOCKHOLM: Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered a record 9,654 new coronavirus cases on Friday, Health Agency statistics showed.
The increase compared with a previous high of 8,881 daily cases recorded on Thursday.
Sweden registered 100 new deaths, taking the total to 7,993.
The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks, and are added into the Health Agency's tally which is updated four times per week.
Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.
India planning surgical strike on Pakistan, warns Qureshi in UAE presser
Sweden registers a record 9,654 new COVID-19 cases on Friday
Iran-Pakistan set to open Rimdan-Gabd cross-border gateway tomorrow for the first time
COAS visits PAF’s operational base, witnesses Pakistan-China joint exercise
Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR
UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open
Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO
Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s
Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict
UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination
3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours
Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country
Read more stories
Comments