World
Covid-19 vaccine delivery to poor countries to start in early 2021: WHO
- Announcing the agency had secured nearly two billion doses of vaccine candidates, the WHO said in a statement that this would "enable all participating economies to have access to doses in the first half of 2021, with first deliveries anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021."
Updated 18 Dec 2020
GENEVA: The World Health Organization and partners said Friday that the Covax facility, created to ensure equitable access to Covid-19 vaccines worldwide, expected to begin delivering jabs early next year.
Announcing the agency had secured nearly two billion doses of vaccine candidates, the WHO said in a statement that this would "enable all participating economies to have access to doses in the first half of 2021, with first deliveries anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021."
"The light at the end of the tunnel has grown a little bit brighter," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual press conference.
India planning surgical strike on Pakistan, warns Qureshi in UAE presser
Covid-19 vaccine delivery to poor countries to start in early 2021: WHO
Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR
UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open
Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO
Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s
Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict
UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination
3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours
Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country
Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum
Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements
Read more stories
Comments