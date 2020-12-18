World
UK PM Johnson says he hopes to avoid another lockdown for England
- "Obviously we're hoping very much that we'll be able to avoid anything like that," Johnson told reporters. "But the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks."
18 Dec 2020
LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he hoped that England would not need to go into a third lockdown after Christmas and follow Wales and Northern Ireland in imposing the measure to stop the growing spread of COVID-19.
"Obviously we're hoping very much that we'll be able to avoid anything like that," Johnson told reporters. "But the reality is that the rates of infection have increased very much in the last few weeks."
India planning surgical strike on Pakistan, warns Qureshi in UAE presser
UK PM Johnson says he hopes to avoid another lockdown for England
Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR
UK's Johnson says EU trade deal looking difficult, but door is still open
Indian forces 'specifically targeted' UN vehicle from across LoC: FO
Pakistan’s credit profile indicates robust long-term GDP growth potential: Moody’s
Appointment of PM's advisers, SAPMs: SC rejects petition, uphelds IHC's verdict
UNGA adopts Pakistan’s resolution reaffirming peoples’ right to self-determination
3,261 people have recovered from COVID-19 in 24 hours
Maryam shares, deletes an Israeli TV interview on Twitter claiming Nawaz sent delegations to normalise ties with country
Punjab cabinet approves implementation of Single National Curriculum
Baqir informs PM about housing loan disbursements
Read more stories
Comments