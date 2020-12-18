AVN 89.10 Increased By ▲ 5.40 (6.45%)
Smart lockdown to be extended in 10 areas of Hyderabad from Dec 19

  • The SSP, all wing commanders and Assistant Commissioners have been directed to implement orders strictly in the best interest of the general public.
APP 18 Dec 2020

HYDERABAD: In order to prevent spread of COVID-19, the Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has extended smart lockdown in 10 hotspot areas identified and recommended by the district health officer with effect from December 19 (Saturday) for period of 10 days.

According to notification issued late Thursday night, the DC while exercising powers conferred upon him under section 3 (3) of Sindh Epidemic Disease Act, 2014, ordered to impose smart lockdown and sealed 10 areas/ streets of most affected two talukas Qasimabad and Latifabad forthwith from 9 am of December 19 to December 28 for 10 days to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

Qasimabad union council Cantt civil lines, Dr. Ziauddin road, Qasimabad UC-1 Lab-e- Mehran Commercial area main Chowk, Anwar Vilaaz, Qasimabad UC-2 Jeejul Mau hospital Road surrounding area, Farid Plaza, UC-3 Naseem Nagar phase-2 GMB Housing Society, Abdullah City Bungalows, Gospel Homes, Al Wahid Town, All Mustafa Home/Town, in UC-4 Al Raheem Vilaaz, Gulistan Sajjad, Citizen Colony and in Latifabad UC-1 Hussainabad, UC-2 Pathan Goath, UC-6 Block D Unit 10 Latifabad, UC-09 Mir Fazal Town and UC-10 Block 2 Latifabad unit 08 will remain under smart lockdown for peroid of 10 days from December 19 (Saturday), notification stated.

The SSP, all wing commanders and Assistant Commissioners have been directed to implement orders strictly in the best interest of the general public.

While imposing smart lockdown in the above mentioned areas, relevant notifications issued by the Home Department will remain intact. In addition to these following SOPs will strictly be adhered to, the DC ordered.

As per the standard operating procedures, no person will be allowed outside home without wearing a mask under any circumstances, all markets, shopping malls, restaurants, offices (public and private), piyala hotels and marriage halls shall remain closed in lockdown areas.

No general entry and exit will be allowed in the areas except providing essential services or commodities.

In case of emergency, two persons will be allowed in a vehicle, there shall be complete ban on gathering of all kinds of social or any other purpose at any place, public or private in these areas, official order said and added that no private/family get together will be allowed in private homes.

All shops other than essential services like pharmacies, general store, food supplies, tandoors, drinking water supplies, emergency etc shall remain closed within these localities. Timing for essential services (Except pharmacies and medical stores which will operate 24/7) in these localities will be 07:00 am to 2:00 pm.

The sampling facilities would be available in these localities and ambulances will be on standby in these areas to deal with any emergency, notification stated.

Polio vaccination/campaign activities will be as per plan while pillion riding shall be strictly banned in these localities and residents shall only be allowed outside their homes if they have valid and pressing reason and only one person of household will be allowed for buying food items, medicines by displaying original CNICs to the law enforcing agencies at all times.

All public transport (buses, rickshaws, taxis, Uber and Careem) shall be banned to ply on the roads in these areas.

The grocery stores, general/karyana stores, Atta Chakis, fruit/vegetable shops, tandoors and petrol pumps, medical services, pharmacies, medical stores, laboratories, sample collection points, hospitals, clinics, milk shops, chicken/meat/fish shops and bakeries will be exempted from the order.

Officials, officers of government departments, judges, lawyers, court staff, health workers, personnel related to LEA, journalists of print, electronic media having valid ID cards of media houses or Information department will also be exempted from the above order during smart lockdown.

