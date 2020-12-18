Targeting UN vehicle shows India’s mal-intent: ISPR

Indian Army resorted on unprovoked firing at Chirikot Sector of Line of Control (LoC) and deliberately targeted a United Nations vehicle with two military observers on board, ISPR said on Friday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the military observers were enroute to interact with cease fire violation victims in Polas Village in Chirikot Sector.

“It must be noted that the UN vehicles are clearly recognisable even from long distances due to their distinct make and type and clearly visible markings, said military’s media wing.

"While the vehicle was damaged, however, the two UNMOs luckily remained unharmed,” said ISPR adding “they were safely rescued and evacuated by Pakistan Army to Rawalakot.”

Furthermore it said such illegal and unlawful acts against all established international norms, signify mal-intent of Indian Army to target not only innocent civilians residing along the Line of Control but UN Peace Keepers as well.

This act only goes to show Indian Army’s complete disregard to principles enshrined in UN Charter. It is indeed a new low for Indian Army. Pakistan Army stands in solidarity with UNMOGIP officials and appreciates the selfless services rendered by all members of UNMOGIP in discharge of their UN mandated duties.