Swiss coronavirus cases surpass 400,000, deaths top 6,000
18 Dec 2020
ZURICH: Coronavirus infections rose by 4,478 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Friday, as the government met to discuss imposing more stringent restrictions on public life.
The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 403,989, the death toll rose by 120 to 6,003, and 184 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.
